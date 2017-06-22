 

  

Thursday - June 22, 2017 7:58 pm

Former secretary: Latest move by DNR points to larger trend

Written by
Former secretary: Latest move by DNR points to larger trend

State fair disappearance comes after attempt to end popular magazine.

Frustration among wildlife and outdoors groups with the latest head scratching move by the Wisconsin DNR this week to largely abandon the agency's visitor center at this year's state fair.

A move defended by Gov. Walker who appears to believe it's something that's fiscally savvy.  

But something that just doesn't make sense to former DNR secretary and current head of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, George Meyer.

"It is hard to read their minds why they do this," Meyer said.  "But clearly they don't value citizens learning about what the DNR does."

The state fair move comes on the heels of a failed attempt by Walker to kill the agency's hundred year old Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine.  

Of the limiting of public information through the DNR, Meyer said, "Whether it is intentional or not, it is a complete misunderstanding of the value of public involvement, public input, public education."

Last modified on Thursday - June 22, 2017 8:15 pm
Published in Local News
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds is the News Director at Midwest Family Broadcasting. He covers the internecine agonies of La Crosse city hall. He really likes basketball.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Mitch Reynolds

Related items

More in this category: « Homelessness collaborative has high hopes for command center, project manager Bond of $50,000 set for repeat drug suspect »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR