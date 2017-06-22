Former secretary: Latest move by DNR points to larger trend

Frustration among wildlife and outdoors groups with the latest head scratching move by the Wisconsin DNR this week to largely abandon the agency's visitor center at this year's state fair.

A move defended by Gov. Walker who appears to believe it's something that's fiscally savvy.

But something that just doesn't make sense to former DNR secretary and current head of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, George Meyer.

"It is hard to read their minds why they do this," Meyer said. "But clearly they don't value citizens learning about what the DNR does."

The state fair move comes on the heels of a failed attempt by Walker to kill the agency's hundred year old Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine.

Of the limiting of public information through the DNR, Meyer said, "Whether it is intentional or not, it is a complete misunderstanding of the value of public involvement, public input, public education."