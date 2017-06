A repeat drug offender will need $50,000 to get out of the La Crosse County jail.

That bond has been set for Raymond Lewis of La Crosse...arrested this week for allegedly selling drugs, barely three months after being released from prison.

The D-A's office asked for a high cash bond, because of his past convictions on drug charges, and a record of skipping past court appearances.

Lewis's fiancee, Christina Joswick, is being held in jail under a $2500 bond.

Both may be back in court on Friday.