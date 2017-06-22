 

  

Governor, teachers' union leader differ on impact of WI school funding plan

Walker talks K-12 funding at Holmen elementary school

Governor Scott Walker says his new budget provides more money than ever for Wisconsin school students...but some local teachers aren't happy with the plan. 

The governor visited Sand Lake School in Holmen on Thursday to promote his education budget. 

He was questioned about public and voucher schools by La Crosse teachers' union president John Havlicek, who says the funding plan would hurt public schools. 

Walker argues that more money is being put into Wisconsin public schools than ever before. 
 
The governor says the budget plan would spend about $200 a pupil on Wisconsin public schools this year, and a little more in the second year. 
 

