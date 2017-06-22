Senate health care bill provokes concern, reluctance

Ron Johnson among republicans not ready to say, 'yes.'

The fight over health care rages on in Washington, a day after the U.S. Senate introduced their version to the replacement of Obamacare.

Plenty of concerns about what the plan does for those with pre-existing conditions.

Wisconsin democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin is among those with concerns.

What, she asked, could a lack of protections mean for those people with a denial of claims letter suddenly in their hands?

"No child," Baldwin said, "should have to lie awake at night, hearing the whispered tones of their parents downstairs wondering how they might pay the bills."

The senate bill would get rid of the individual mandate, make cuts to Medicaid, and keep Obamacare subsidies to help poor people afford coverage through 2019.

With a 52-48 advantage in the senate Republicans can only afford two 'no' votes from their party to get the bill through.

Four GOP senators, including Wisconsin's Ron Johnson, have said they won't vote for the bill without some changes.