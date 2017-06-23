 

  

New Riverfest Commodore busy promoting festival, one week away

2017 Commodore and First Mate Jeff and Andrea Wieser 2017 Commodore and First Mate Jeff and Andrea Wieser
Jeff Wieser prepared to lead 2017 Riverfest
Just one week now until La Crosse's summer festival begins. 
 
Crews at Riverside Park have started to put up the tents and stages for Riverfest, to get everything ready for the June 30th opening. 
 
New Commodore and First Mate Jeff and Andrea Wieser of La Crescent traveled around town with past Commodores today to publicize the 2017 festival. 
 
The Wiesers are quick to promote the entertainment for this year's event, which includes wrestling, a hypnotist, several local bands, and country music star Chase Bryant.
 
Although the fest has been reduced to four days in recent years, it's back to a five-day schedule this summer, so the celebration can start on a Friday (June 30th) and end on Tuesday, the 4th of July.

 

 

 
