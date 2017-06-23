Bronson Koenig, Matt Thomas could play against each other in NBA Summer League

Two haven't faced each other since 2013 high school game at La Crosse Center

They haven’t played each other since Jan. 31, 2013. On that day, Onalaska High School beat Aquinas 49-48 in overtime in front of around 5,100 at the La Crosse Center.

It was the last time the Blugolds’ Bronson Koenig and the Hilltoppers’ Matt Thomas faced off but it could happen again soon.

After neither was selected in Thursday’s NBA draft, both will reportedly sign on the July 1 - Koenig with the Milwaukee Bucks and Thomas with the Toronto Raptors.

That means both could face off in the NBA Vegas Summer League next month. The two teams are not scheduled to play each other in pool play but could face off in the summer league playoffs July 13-16.

A little history, in case you weren’t familiar, Koenig led Aquinas High School to a 2011 and 2013 state championships before leaving to become a four-year starter with the Wisconsin Badgers. He finished his career the all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

Thomas led Onalaska to a state title in 2012 and went on to become a four-year starter at Iowa State. He finished third all-time in 3-pointers made for the Cyclones.

After Vegas, the two will likely play in the NBA Gatorade League (formerly the Developmental League or D-League).

That means Koenig will be close to home playing for the Wisconsin Herd in Oshkosh, Wis., while Thomas will play for the Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ontario. Schedules for those games have not been released yet.